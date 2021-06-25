Sanjay Dhotre Launches IIT Developed 'Rapid Antigen Test Kit'; See Features Here

MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre launched a 'Rapid Antigen Test kit' for COVID-19 today. The Kit has been designed and developed by IIT Delhi. A team of IIT Delhi researchers led by Dr. Harpal Singh, professor at the Institute’s Centre for Biomedical Engineering developed the same. Sanjay Dhotre while congratulating the IIT Delhi researchers and their manufacturing partners said, “I am confident that this technology will revolutionize the COVID test availability in the country. I am glad to know that the kit has been developed entirely using the internal resources at IIT Delhi.”

Features of Kit

This kit is used for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen.

The SARS-CoV-2 Ag Rapid Test is a colloidal gold enhanced double antibody sandwich immunoassay for the qualitative determination of SARS-CoV-2 antigen.

It is suitable for general population screening and diagnosis of COVID-19.

The identification is based on the monoclonal antibodies specific for the Coronavirus antigen.

The results obtained are qualitative based and can be inferred visually with naked eye.

A colored band always appears in the control region serving as procedural control regardless of the specimen contains SARS-CoV-2 or not.

Test is found to be suitable for early Ct values (Ct values between 14 to 32) with a Sensitivity- 90%, Specificity- 100% and Accuracy- 98.99%, and certified by the ICMR.

Rapid Antigen Test Kit: Step towards AtmaNirbharta

MoS Sanjay Dhotre thanked IIT Delhi for helping the nation in becoming Atmanirbhar in fighting the pandemic. It is to be noted that only made-in-India products have been used. the kit has been made by using indigenously developed technologies. Minister also said that the central government is focused on Atmanirbhar Bharat through research, development, and innovations. He said that technology plays important role in wealth creation, IITs being premier technology institutions play a major role here.

Future Plan of premier Institutions

For popularising science technology among general citizens, he asked the scientists and technologist to-

Write more on these issues in print and other media

Deliver lectures for the general public

Venture into the field of popular science fiction and non-fiction writing

Develop a mechanism for regular interaction of IIT professors and students with the school students

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “IIT Delhi had in July 2020 launched an Rs. 399 RT PCR kit, which helped bring the RTPCR test costs to the current level. Using the technologies developed in the Institute, over 8 Million PPE kits have been supplied so far. With the launch of this Antigen based rapid test kit, we hope to make the diagnostics easy and affordable for the rural areas.”