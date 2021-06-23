Sanjay Dhotre Recently Participated In The G20 Education Minister Meet. Catch Highlights

Sanjay Dhotre, MoS for Education recently participated in the G20 education minister meet. The meeting was hosted in Italy on 22nd June 2021. G20 Ministers during the G20 education meet exchanged their views on how to fight against educational poverty on a global level.

During the meeting, Sanjay Dhotre reiterated India's commitment towards-

Reducing and eventually eliminating educational poverty Eliminating inequalities and early school leaving

MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre also spoke on National Education Policy, 2020. Minister emphasized how NEP 2020 promotes equitable and inclusive education for all. He said that NEP has been designed with a special focus on children and youth, especially girls, from socially and economically disadvantaged groups who are more at risk of being left behind.

Sanjay Dhotre said that the Indian education system is already on its way to progress by-

Increasing intake capacity of schools

Tracking out-of-school children

Monitoring the learning outcomes of vulnerable students

Ensuring physical safety & zero tolerance to breach of child rights

Providing mid-day meals to ensure health of children

Enabling mechanisms for Children With Special Needs

Promoting multiple pathways to learning

Strengthening open and distance learning programmes

G20 Education Ministers’ Declaration

G20 Education Ministers released a declaration post-meeting. The first point of the declaration reads, "We, Ministers of Education of the G20 members and invited countries, met in Catania, Italy, in a hybrid format, on June 22, 2021, to re-affirm the fundamental role of education for inclusive economic growth, equity, equality, human dignity, social inclusion, and wellbeing. We recognise the importance of putting education at the centre of the political agenda as part of the recovery from the present global crisis to build back better and with resilience for the future."