Sanjay Dhotre To Attend G20 Education Ministers Meet, Represent India On June 22

G20 Education Ministers Meet: MoS for Education, Sanjay Dhotre will represent India in the G 20 Education Ministers meet on June 22, 2021. Along with this, he will also attend a meeting of G20 Ministers for Education and Labour and Employment on Tuesday. Minister of Education in the Draghi Cabinet Patrizio Bianchi will chair the meeting.

The Ministry of Education in a press release on Sunday said, “Sanjay Dhotre will also attend the joint meeting of G20 Ministers for Education and Labour and Employment the same day. The two meetings are being held in a blended mode under the Chairmanship of Italy”

G20 Ministers of Education will also be sharing strategies implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to foster greater resilience of the education systems. Education Ministers will also discuss how quality education can be provided to every student.

G20 Education Ministers Meet: Key Topics

G20 Twitter handle in a tweet mentioned that discussion will be held on-

Impact of health emergency on education systems Future of the education system based on the experiences gained during the pandemic Transition from school to work

Key topics of the meeting:



1) Impact of health emergency on education systems



2) Future of the education system based on the experiences gained during the pandemic



3) Transition from school to work — G20 Italy (@g20org) June 17, 2021



Virtual Participation of India

The G20 Ministerial Meeting on Education will be held in Catania. However, as per the Education Ministry, MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre will be participating virtually.

About G20

The G20 is the international forum that brings together the world’s major economies. The Presidency invites guest countries every year to participate in the G20 exercise. G20 members are- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.