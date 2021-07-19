Sansad TV Recruitment 2021: Sansad TV Invites Applications For 39 Posts, Check Details

Sansad TV recruitment 2021: Sansad Television has invited applications of candidates who are interested to work as professionals/consultants. The recruitment drive aims to hire candidates on a contract basis. Initially, the contract will be for one year, which may get extended subject to the requirement and performance of a candidate. Eligible candidates will have to fill the application form for the same. Here is how to apply for 39 vacancies for 17 positions.
Vacancy details: Position and salary
- HR Manager (01 vacancy) will get Rs.1,50,000 per month
- Digital Head (01) will get Rs.1,50,000 per month
- Senior Producer (English) (01 vacancy) will get between Rs. 70,000-80,000
- Anchor/Producer (English) (02 vacancies) will get Rs 60,000-70,000
- Assistant Producer (English) (05 vacancies) will get 50,000
- Graphics Promo GFX Artist (01) will get Rs 70,000
- Graphics GFX Artist (02) will get 60,000
- Graphics Sketch Artist (01) will get between Rs 50,000-60,000
- Graphics Panel GFX Operator (03) will get 50,000
- Promo Editor (1) will get between Rs. 70,000-80,000
- Senior Video Editor (02) will get between Rs. 65,000-75,000
- Junior Video Editor (06) will get between Rs. 55,000-65,000
- Switcher (03) will get between 45,000-55,000
- Senior Social Media Content Writer (Bilingual) (01) will get Rs. 70,000
- Content Writer (04) will get between Rs. 50,000-60000
- Social Media Handles Manager (02) will get Rs. 60,000
- Website Manager (01) will also get 60,000
Official notification reads, "In case of deserving candidate(s), the CEO, Sansad Television, after taking into account the qualification, skill, experience, expertise, professional standing, existing emoluments (if any) and other relevant factors, may decide to grant a commensurate fee."
Sansad TV recruitment 2021: How to apply
The applications should be submitted in the prescribed format as given in Annexure-B. Here is DIRECT LINK to check Annexure-B. The official notification reads, "Applications complete in all respects may be sent to Email ID: sansadtvadvt@gmail.com within a period of 21 days from the date of issue of this advertisement." To be considered that advertisement was issued on 7th July 2021.
Important Dates
- The advertisement was issued on 7th July 2021
- Last date to apply- 21 days from the date of advertisement
- Dates of Personal interview- Not been announced yet
- Result date- Not been announced yet
Points to consider while applying
- The candidates are advised to scan the application form along with the supporting documents and send the same to the Email ID sansadtvadvt@gmail.com.
- Applicants applying for more than one professional position are required to send separate applications for each position.
- Self-attested copies of documents/certificates are required to be attached with the application.
- Shortlisted applicants will be intimated through mail or telephonic message for interview.
- Here is the DIRECT LINK to check eligibility.