Sansad TV Recruitment 2021: Sansad TV Invites Applications For 39 Posts, Check Details

Sansad TV recruitment 2021: Sansad Television has invited applications of candidates who are interested to work as professionals/consultants. The recruitment drive aims to hire candidates on a contract basis. Initially, the contract will be for one year, which may get extended subject to the requirement and performance of a candidate. Eligible candidates will have to fill the application form for the same. Here is how to apply for 39 vacancies for 17 positions.

Vacancy details: Position and salary

HR Manager (01 vacancy) will get Rs.1,50,000 per month

Digital Head (01) will get Rs.1,50,000 per month

Senior Producer (English) (01 vacancy) will get between Rs. 70,000-80,000

Anchor/Producer (English) (02 vacancies) will get Rs 60,000-70,000

Assistant Producer (English) (05 vacancies) will get 50,000

Graphics Promo GFX Artist (01) will get Rs 70,000

Graphics GFX Artist (02) will get 60,000

Graphics Sketch Artist (01) will get between Rs 50,000-60,000

Graphics Panel GFX Operator (03) will get 50,000

Promo Editor (1) will get between Rs. 70,000-80,000

Senior Video Editor (02) will get between Rs. 65,000-75,000

Junior Video Editor (06) will get between Rs. 55,000-65,000

Switcher (03) will get between 45,000-55,000

Senior Social Media Content Writer (Bilingual) (01) will get Rs. 70,000

Content Writer (04) will get between Rs. 50,000-60000

Social Media Handles Manager (02) will get Rs. 60,000

Website Manager (01) will also get 60,000

Official notification reads, "In case of deserving candidate(s), the CEO, Sansad Television, after taking into account the qualification, skill, experience, expertise, professional standing, existing emoluments (if any) and other relevant factors, may decide to grant a commensurate fee."

Sansad TV recruitment 2021: How to apply

The applications should be submitted in the prescribed format as given in Annexure-B. Here is DIRECT LINK to check Annexure-B. The official notification reads, "Applications complete in all respects may be sent to Email ID: sansadtvadvt@gmail.com within a period of 21 days from the date of issue of this advertisement." To be considered that advertisement was issued on 7th July 2021.

Important Dates

The advertisement was issued on 7th July 2021

Last date to apply- 21 days from the date of advertisement

Dates of Personal interview- Not been announced yet

Result date- Not been announced yet

Points to consider while applying