Sarbananda Sonowal To Inaugurate First-ever Govt Unani Medical College & Hospital In J&K

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to have the first-ever Government Unani Medical College and Hospital in the Nawab Bagh area of Ganderbal district. In his first visit to J&K after taking charge, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Sarbananda Sonowal will be inaugurating the Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS) course in the College on Friday, September 17. J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will also be present at the inauguration ceremony.

As per the Union Government's press release, the Ministry of Ayush had taken the responsibility of providing financial assistance to the establishment of the educational institution.

"The Ministry of Ayush has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs.17.00 crore out of the estimated cost of Rs. 32.50 Crore for the establishment of the Unani Medical College & Hospital in Kashmir under Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS). The Hospital of the college is expected to provide services to around three lakh people of 136 villages and will also cater the population of adjoining districts of Srinagar, Baramulla and Bandipora," added the AYUSH Ministry in an official statement.

Government Medical College in J&K

Considering the popularity of Ayurveda in Jammu Division and Homeopathy and Yoga & Naturopathy in both the divisions of the UT of J&K, the Ayush Ministry has taken this step to improve basic healthcare services and facilities for lifestyle-related disorders. The College will have an annual intake capacity of 60 BUMS students along with 60 bedded hospital. There are 7 clinical departments- Moalijat (Medicine), Jarahat (Surgery), Ain-Uzn-Anf-Halq (Ophthalmology & ENT), Ilm-ul-Qabalatwa Niswan (Obstetrics & Gynecology), Ilmul Atfal (Paediatrics), Amraz-Jild (Dermatology) and Ilaj bit Tadbeer (Regimental Therapy) in the College.

Development projects in Kashmir

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently made a promise of developing rail links with the Kashmir Valley open to the public before 2024. Prior to that LG Sinha had recently said that attempts are being made by the Union Territory administration to create a variety of options for education, job, healthcare, and security. He was speaking at the 'Kashmir Young Leadership Awards' event in Srinagar, where he was presenting awards to young leaders. The Lieutenant Governor spoke at the event and praised the young achievers who earned awards for their great efforts in several sectors.