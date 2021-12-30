Last Updated:

SAV Admissions 2022: Result For Class 6 Exam Out, Check Steps To Download Scorecard

SAV Admissions 2022: BSEB has released result for class 6 exam. Candidates who took prelims exam can now check if they are eligible for Mains exam.

SAV Admissions 2022

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya has released the Class 6 results. On December 16, the Bihar School Examination Board released the 2021 Answer Key for class 6, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check their Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 result by visiting the official website of biharboardonline.com. On December 16, candidates were told that they can raise objections on the provisional answer key. On the basis of objections raised, final answer key has been prepared. The result has been announced on the basis of final answer key.

The result has been released for the preliminary examination which was conducted on December 9, 2021. On the exam day, candidates took the exam in two shifts, first shift was between 10 am and 12.30 pm. The second shift was conducted between 2 pm and 4.30 pm. Candidates who have been qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the Mains exam. The mains exam is scheduled to be held on January 20, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates here.

Check important dates here

  • The prelims exam was conducted on December 9, 2021
  • The provisional answer key was released on December 16, 2021
  • The result announcement has been done on December 30, 2021
  • The result can be downloaded from the official website on January 3, 2022
  • Mains exam will be conducted on January 20, 2022

BSEB releases SAV result highlights

To be noted that the result will be available for download on January 3, 2022. Candidates will be able to check the results by visiting any of the websites mentioned below. A total of 600 male and 600 female candidates have cleared prelims exam and are eligible to appear for Mains exam.

SAV Admissions 2022: Here is how to download the results

  • Step 1: To check the results, candidates first need to visit the official website of bihraboardonline.com.
  • Step 2: Then find the prelims result option available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Click on view results.
  • Step 4: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen.
  • Step 5: Go through the result and take its printout for future reference.
