SBI Apprentice Admit Card Released For 6,100 Vacancies, Here's How To Download The Same

SBI Apprentice hall tickets have been released for the exam which will be conducted on September 20, 2021. The steps to download admit card has been mentioned.

SBI

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


SBI Apprentice Admit Card: The State Bank of India has released SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021. The admit card has been released on Monday, September 6, 2021 for various positions. The admit card which has been released is for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021. The latest recruitment drive says that the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 2021. Candidates waiting to check hall tickets can now download their Call Letter from official website sbi.co.in. The steps to download the same have also been mentioned below. 

To be noted that this SBI Recruitment drive aims to fill 6,100 vacancies. In order to sit for the exam, candidates had to register themselves by July 26, 2021. Candidates should be ready with their Registration Number and Date of Birth to download their Apprentice hall ticket.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021: Dates to remember 

  • Hall tickets have been released on September 6, 2021
  • Last date to download call letter is September 20, 2021
  • SBI Apprentice Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 2021

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021: Steps to download 

  • Candidates should visit the official website of State Bank of India – sbi.co.in.
  • On the homepage, jump to the 'Careers' section to download admit card  
  • Click on the link that reads, 'Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961' and then click on 'Download Exam Call Letter.' 
  • Candidates will have to enter their credentials like Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth  
  • The SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download the admit card and print a copy for future reference  

To be noted that the Candidates who get selected will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000 by the Bank. Candidates must check their details on SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 carefully. Candidates will be selected for SBI Apprentice on the basis of an online written test and a local language test. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., in English and Hindi

