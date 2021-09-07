SBI Apprentice Exam 2021: Call Letter Out; Check Out Last Year Cut Off, Syllabus & More

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the dates for its Apprentice Exam 2021. As per the official notification, the exams are scheduled to take place on 20 September. The SBI Apprentice 2021 exams are to be conducted in an online mode through written tests and local language tests. The registration notification was announced on 5 July for the vacancy of 6,100 apprentices.

SBI Apprentice Exam 2021 Cut Off: How to download cut off for SBI Apprentice Exam 2021

The notification for the online recruitment process of SBI Apprentice for 2021 was released on 5 July on SBI's official website sbi.co.in. The eligible candidates can check for cut-off marks only after they have attended the online recruitment exam. Check out the following steps to get the official cut off:

1. Visit the official SBI website

2. Log in with the required credentials

3. Find the scoreboard. The official cut-off is mentioned below the marks scored by the candidate.

One can also look for the separate section to check out the cut-off or click on this link to download the cut off https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings

The total cut off marks for SBI Apprentice Exam 2020 was 70-75 out of 100. For each subject the cut off was averaged between 15-17 out of 25. Check out the list of cut off for each subject below:



1. Cut off for reasoning and computer Aptitude- 18-20 our of 25

2. Quantitative aptitude- 15-20 out of 25

a3. General and financial Awareness- 18-21 out of 25

SBI Apprentice Exam 2021: How to download the Call Letter

The admit cards for the SBI Apprentice 2021 exams are available on the official website. To download the call letter click on the following link: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiappajun21/cloea_sep21/login.php?appid=7ced52fbaafb82ebbba81acde0c2e934. An eligible candidate can download the SBI Apprentice Exam 2021 admit card directly by following these 5 simple steps:

1. Click on the above link

2. Fill in the login credentials

3. Enter the password

4. Enter the code as shown in the box below the password section

5. Click on the log in

SBI Apprentice 2021: SBI Apprentice Salary 2021

Candidates who qualify for the written exam and the mandatory recruitment process are eligible for a handsome salary. Any candidate who clears the cut-off for the post of SBI Apprentice is eligible for joining the institution. On joining, the SBI Apprentice will receive a salary of 15,000 per month for one year. However, candidates chosen on this post are not eligible for allowances or benefits from SBI.

SBI Apprentice Exam 2021: SBI Apprentice 2021 Syllabus

The selection process for the SBI Apprentice post will be done on the basis of written and local language tests in an online mode. The candidates will be tested on the basis of the following subjects:

1. General awareness

2. Quantitative Aptitude

3. Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

3. General and Finance Awareness

The candidates will have 15 minutes time to answer each segment. There will be 25 questions in each segment and the maximum mark for each paper is 25. The total marks for the paper are 100, which will be conducted for an hour.

More on SBI Apprentice Exam

SBI Apprentice program is a one-year contractual apprenticeship program. The chosen candidates work with SBI for a period of one year under this. During the period they receive a stipend amounting to Rs. 15000. However, these candidates are not eligible for allowances or benefits offered by the SBI. Except for the test of General English, the question paper will be available in English and Hindi. There will be a deduction of 1/4th of the mark assigned to every question. As SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 is a must carried document for exam day, all candidates will have to carry it to the exam hall They will be fined in case they forget to carry the admit card with them and they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.