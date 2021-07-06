Last Updated:

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: SBI Invites Applications For 6100 Vacancies, See Details

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: SBI has invited application for 6,100 vacancies. Check eligibility, vacancy details & age limit. Also, check how to apply here.

Ruchika Kumari
SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India is inviting applications for its latest recruitment drive. It has issued a notification for the recruitment of 6100 apprentices in 2021. Candidates who fall in the age group of 20-28 years can apply for these training positions being offered by the bank. Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month. Applications begin today and can be accessed at sbi.co.in. Check eligibility, important dates, and a step-by-step guide for the application process below.

SBI Apprentice Vacancy: Important Dates 

  • SBI Apprentice Notification Date- 5 July 2021
  • Online applications begin on July 6, 2021
  • Last date to apply is July 26, 2021
  • Online examination is scheduled for August (tentative)

Eligibility, age limit, and Selection Process for SBI Apprentice Posts

The candidate should have done graduation from a recognized university. Candidate must fall in the age group of 20-28 years as on 31st October 2020. Apprentice will be selected on the basis of online written test and tests of the local language.

SBI Apprentice 2021: How to apply

  • Visit the official website sbi.co.in/careers
  • Click on ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961
  • From the drop-down, click on the Apply Online link
  • On the new window, start with New Registration using your mobile number and email address
  • Complete the columns, upload documents and pay the fees

SBI Apprentice Vacancy Details 

  • Total Posts - 6100
  • General - 2577 Posts
  • EWS - 604 Posts
  • OBC - 1375 Posts
  • SC - 977 Posts
  • ST - 567 Posts
  • SBI Apprentice application fee for General/OBC/EWS is Rs.300. No fee will be charged from SC/ST/PWD students.

Location and tentative number of seats

  • Gujarat- 800
  • Andhra Pradesh- 100
  • Karnataka- 200
  • Madhya Pradesh- 75
  • Chhattisgarh-75
  • West Bengal- 715
  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands- 10
  • Sikkim- 25
  • Odisha- 400
  • Himachal Pradesh- 200
  • Haryana-150
  • Jammu & Kashmir-100
  • UT Chandigarh-25
  • Ladakh-10
  • Punjab- 365
  • Tamil Nadu- 90
  • Pondicherry-10
  • Uttarakhand-125

Points to consider

  • Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only and appear for the examination only once.
  • Candidates who opt for internships will be given relaxation and weightage in Junior Associate or Clerk positions at State bank itself. 

