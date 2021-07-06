SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: SBI Invites Applications For 6100 Vacancies, See Details

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India is inviting applications for its latest recruitment drive. It has issued a notification for the recruitment of 6100 apprentices in 2021. Candidates who fall in the age group of 20-28 years can apply for these training positions being offered by the bank. Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month. Applications begin today and can be accessed at sbi.co.in. Check eligibility, important dates, and a step-by-step guide for the application process below.
SBI Apprentice Vacancy: Important Dates
- SBI Apprentice Notification Date- 5 July 2021
- Online applications begin on July 6, 2021
- Last date to apply is July 26, 2021
- Online examination is scheduled for August (tentative)
Eligibility, age limit, and Selection Process for SBI Apprentice Posts
The candidate should have done graduation from a recognized university. Candidate must fall in the age group of 20-28 years as on 31st October 2020. Apprentice will be selected on the basis of online written test and tests of the local language.
SBI Apprentice 2021: How to apply
- Visit the official website sbi.co.in/careers
- Click on ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961
- From the drop-down, click on the Apply Online link
- On the new window, start with New Registration using your mobile number and email address
- Complete the columns, upload documents and pay the fees
SBI Apprentice Vacancy Details
- Total Posts - 6100
- General - 2577 Posts
- EWS - 604 Posts
- OBC - 1375 Posts
- SC - 977 Posts
- ST - 567 Posts
- SBI Apprentice application fee for General/OBC/EWS is Rs.300. No fee will be charged from SC/ST/PWD students.
Location and tentative number of seats
- Gujarat- 800
- Andhra Pradesh- 100
- Karnataka- 200
- Madhya Pradesh- 75
- Chhattisgarh-75
- West Bengal- 715
- Andaman & Nicobar Islands- 10
- Sikkim- 25
- Odisha- 400
- Himachal Pradesh- 200
- Haryana-150
- Jammu & Kashmir-100
- UT Chandigarh-25
- Ladakh-10
- Punjab- 365
- Tamil Nadu- 90
- Pondicherry-10
- Uttarakhand-125
Direct Links
Points to consider
- Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only and appear for the examination only once.
- Candidates who opt for internships will be given relaxation and weightage in Junior Associate or Clerk positions at State bank itself.