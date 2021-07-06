SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: SBI Invites Applications For 6100 Vacancies, See Details

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India is inviting applications for its latest recruitment drive. It has issued a notification for the recruitment of 6100 apprentices in 2021. Candidates who fall in the age group of 20-28 years can apply for these training positions being offered by the bank. Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month. Applications begin today and can be accessed at sbi.co.in. Check eligibility, important dates, and a step-by-step guide for the application process below.

SBI Apprentice Vacancy: Important Dates

SBI Apprentice Notification Date- 5 July 2021

Online applications begin on July 6, 2021

Last date to apply is July 26, 2021

Online examination is scheduled for August (tentative)

Eligibility, age limit, and Selection Process for SBI Apprentice Posts

The candidate should have done graduation from a recognized university. Candidate must fall in the age group of 20-28 years as on 31st October 2020. Apprentice will be selected on the basis of online written test and tests of the local language.

SBI Apprentice 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website sbi.co.in/careers

Click on ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961

From the drop-down, click on the Apply Online link

On the new window, start with New Registration using your mobile number and email address

Complete the columns, upload documents and pay the fees

SBI Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 6100

General - 2577 Posts

EWS - 604 Posts

OBC - 1375 Posts

SC - 977 Posts

ST - 567 Posts

SBI Apprentice application fee for General/OBC/EWS is Rs.300. No fee will be charged from SC/ST/PWD students.

Location and tentative number of seats

Gujarat- 800

Andhra Pradesh- 100

Karnataka- 200

Madhya Pradesh- 75

Chhattisgarh-75

West Bengal- 715

Andaman & Nicobar Islands- 10

Sikkim- 25

Odisha- 400

Himachal Pradesh- 200

Haryana-150

Jammu & Kashmir-100

UT Chandigarh-25

Ladakh-10

Punjab- 365

Tamil Nadu- 90

Pondicherry-10

Uttarakhand-125

Direct Links

Direct link to view notification

Direct link for registration

Points to consider