SBI Apprenticeship Result For 6100 Posts Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Result PDF

SBI recruitment update: State Bank of India (SBI) has recently released the final result of exam that was conducted for engagement of apprentices. All those eligible candidates who registered themselves and appeared for the SBI apprentice exam can now check their results. It has been uploaded on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. To be noted that the exam was conducted in online mode on September 17 and 20, 2021, and a total of 6100 candidates have cleared it. The steps to check marks have been mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to view scorecards.

Steps to check SBI Apprenticeship result

Registered candidates who took the exam in the month of September and want to check SBI apprentice result must visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage go to the 'Careers' section under 'Latest Announcement' tab. Then candidates should click on the link which reads, "Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 (Final result announced)".

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter roll number or registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

The result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the same and take its print out.

Here is the direct link to check the SBI APPRENTICES Result 2021

As per the PDF that has been released by SBI, the selection of candidates is provisional which means that it is subject to a few conditions. It is subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility criteria by candidates and also the correctness of information shared by candidates at the time of registration. It is also subject to the qualification of the candidates in the Proficiency Test in the Local Language.