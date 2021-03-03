SBI CBO Final Result 2021 Declared, See The List Of Selected Candidates Here

The State Bank of India has released the SBI CBO final result for the candidates. The result was declared on the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in. Candidates were eagerly waiting for the SBI CBO result date ever since the exam was conducted. The wait for the candidates is now over as the SBI CBO final result download has been made available on the official website. Candidates can now go to the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers and check their SBI CBO final result. For all the people who are wondering about their SBI result, here is everything you need to know about it.

For the direct link to check the SBI CBO final result, click HERE

SBI CBO final result announced

The official PDF of the result mentions the SBI CBO result date as March 2, 2021. It is also mentioned that the results are provisional and are subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria/conditions as prescribed in the official advertisement. The Written test score and Interview marks will be made available shortly on the website. The written examination was conducted last year for the candidates. Candidates had to clear the written examination to become eligible in the interview round which was held in February 2021. The SBI CBO final result consists of roll numbers of selected candidates.

The recruitment drive was done to fill the posts of Circle Based Officers in SBI. A total of 3850 posts of Circle Based Officers, CBO are on offer in this recruitment drive The applications were invited from the candidates last year from July 27 to August 16, 2020. Initial emolument of selected candidates will be on the scale of JMGS-I ( 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850- 1310/7-42020), at the start of the scale i.e. 23,700/- plus one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in the Scheduled Commercial Bank and Regional Rural Bank, as on 01.08.2020. Here is a look at the direct link and steps to do the SBI CBO final result download from the official website.

How to do the SBI CBO final result download?

Go to the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Look for a link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS(Final Result Announced)” and click on it.

Your SBI CBO final result will be displayed on the screen in the PDF.

Search for your roll number in the list of selected candidates.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in/web/careers to know about all the latest updates and news related to the recruitment drive and exams.

Image Credits: PTI