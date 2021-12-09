SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For 1226 Posts By December 29

State Bank of India has announced the Circle Based Officers recruitment 2021 on December 8, 2021. The registration for 1226 posts has been started under the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the recruitment notification on the official website sbi.co.in.

Interested candidates should know that the SBI CO Recruitment 2021 will be done in 3 phases. The three phases are online written test, screening and interview. Candidates will be allowed to appear for the second round if they clear the previous one. Candidates who manage to qualify in all the above-mentioned rounds will be selected for vacancies. Candidates can check recruitment details like salary, eligibility and important dates here. Candidates can also click on this direct link to check the recruitment notification.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date to register for CBO is December 29, 2021

Online fee payment should be done between December 9 and December 26, 2021

The deadline to edit applications is December 29, 2021

Last date to print an online application is January 13, 2022

SBI CBO Admit Card is expected to be out by January 12, 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO exam date has not been announced yet

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility and other details

Candidates will be selected for CBO officers on the basis of several factors like age, qualifications, experience etc. The minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years as on 01.12.2021. The minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have at least two years of experience as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India. Selected candidates will be offered a basic salary of Rs. 36,000 per month. It is exclusive of one increment for each completed year of service. These officers will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances as per the rules. SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 application fee for candidates applying under the General Category/Other category is Rs. 750. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category will not be charged with any application fee.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply online