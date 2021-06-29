SBI clerk Admit Card 2021: SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
SBI clerk admit card 2021: State Bank of India has released admit cards for the Junior Associate’s recruitment examination. The recruitment examination is for the customer support and sales department. SBI Clerk 2021 admit card can be downloaded from the official website of SBI. The official website is sbi.co.in
Once selected, SBI Clerks will be getting around Rs 26,000 per month. It will be inclusive of DA and other allowances. Initially they will be appointed on probation period. It is expected to be of 6 months. Later they may be confirmed as permanent employees on the basis of their performance and learning. Candidates under the age of 28 years with Graduation in any discipline are eligible for this post.
