SBI clerk Admit Card 2021: SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link

Sbi clerk admit card 2021: SBI has released admit card for clerk. Check exam date and other details here. Find the direct link to download the admit card.

Ruchika Kumari
Sbi clerk admit card 2021

SBI clerk admit card 2021: State Bank of India has released admit cards for the Junior Associate’s recruitment examination. The recruitment examination is for the customer support and sales department. SBI Clerk 2021 admit card can be downloaded from the official website of SBI. The official website is sbi.co.in

SBI Admit Card download process

  • Open the official website of State Bank sbi.co.in
  • Click on the careers tab
  • Click on SBI Admit card notification
  • It will redirect to the login page
  • Enter the details required
  • Click on login to view admit card
  • Download admit card and make sure to take a printout of the same
  • OR Click on the direct link to download the same
  • Enter roll number, password and captcha and click on login
  • once you login, you can see admit card on the screen

SBI Clerk exam 2021: Important Dates

  • Date of release of admit card- 29th June 2021
  • Last date to download admit card- 13th July 2021
  • SBI Clerk exam date- 13th July 2021

SBI Clerk Salary and Eligibility

Once selected, SBI Clerks will be getting around Rs 26,000 per month. It will be inclusive of DA and other allowances. Initially they will be appointed on probation period. It is expected to be of 6 months. Later they may be confirmed as permanent employees on the basis of their performance and learning. Candidates under the age of 28 years with Graduation in any discipline are eligible for this post.

About SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) a Fortune 500 company, is an Indian Multinational, Public Sector Banking and Financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai. The rich heritage and legacy of over 200 years, accredits SBI as the most trusted Bank by Indians through generations. SBI, the largest Indian Bank with 1/4th market share, serves over 44 crore customers through its vast network of over 22,000 branches, 58,500 ATMs, 66,000 BC outlets, with an undeterred focus on innovation, and customer-centricity, which stems from the core values of the Bank - Service, Transparency, Ethics, Politeness and Sustainability. Growing with times, SBI continues to redefine banking in India, as it aims to offer responsible and sustainable Banking solutions.

 

