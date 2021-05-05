SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2021: Here Are The Requirements For SBI Clerk Exam

The SBI Clerk 2021 recruitment notification was released on April 26. A total of 5000 vacancies have been announced by the SBI. The application forms for the following recruitments were released on April 27. The last date to apply for the application is May 17. In this article, we'll take a look at SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2021. Read on to know more about SBI 2021 Recruitment and eligibility criteria.

SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2021

The SBI has mentioned the eligibility criteria in the official notification. The SBI clerk position is one of the most highly valued jobs in the country. Jobs are given based on an exam that SBI conducts. A lot of people appear for this exam from all over India. Here is the eligibility criteria for the SBI Clerk exam.

Candidates who wish to apply for the SBI Clerk 2021 recruitment should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government.

Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 16.08.2021.

Those in the final year/ semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination before August 16, 2021.

Age Limit: Applicants should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as of April 1, 2021. In other words, candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1993, and not later than April 1, 2001 (both days inclusive). Upper age limit relaxation has been provided to the reserved category candidates.

How to Apply for SBI Clerk Exam?

The SBI clerk application has been released on the SBI website. Interested candidates should note that there is an application fee of Rs. 750 for the exam for the general and OBC categories. SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS do not have to pay any exam fee. Here are the steps to apply for SBI Clerk Exam.

Visit the official website at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/

Alternatively here is the official link to register - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijascapr21/

Click on the New Registration option.

Register your account then proceed to apply for the exam.

Fill in the relevant info and pay fees online.

Get a soft copy of the receipt and keep a printout for future reference.

