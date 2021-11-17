SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains Examination 2021 Results Out; Check How To Access Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2021 results were declared today, November 17. The exams were held last month from October 1 to 17. Read the details below to check the results, or simply visit https://sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Mains result:

Open your web browser and go to the official website of the bank: sbi.co.in/career

On the homepage, click on the hyperlink 'Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Sales and Support)(Final Result Announced) or follow the Ad number (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2021-22/09)

The website will then redirect the candidate to the result and the PDF document will be displayed on the screen.

All candidates must keep a soft copy of the result for future reference.

SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2021

Considered to be one of the most sought-after bank recruitment exams of India, the SBI Clerk exams are conducted in a bid to recruit for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The selection is categorised into two steps where the candidate has to complete the prelims followed by the Mains. Post selection, candidates are assigned to handle customer interaction and management.

Image: ANI