SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains Examination 2021 Results Out; Check How To Access Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2021 results were declared today, November 17. The exams were held last month from October 1 to 17. Read the details below to check the results, or simply visit https://sbi.co.in/web/careers.
Considered to be one of the most sought-after bank recruitment exams of India, the SBI Clerk exams are conducted in a bid to recruit for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The selection is categorised into two steps where the candidate has to complete the prelims followed by the Mains. Post selection, candidates are assigned to handle customer interaction and management.