SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released At Sbi.co.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2021: SBI has released the hall ticket for Junior Associates (JA), Clerk prelims exam. Here's direct link to download hall ticket.

SBI Clerk prelims admit card 2021

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the SBI clerk recruitment 2021 can download their hall tickets online. The SBI clerk prelims admit card is available on the official website- sbi.co.in/careers. A direct link to download the SBI clerk admit card has been provided below. 

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 

State Bank of India had earlier scheduled to conduct the clerk prelims exam on July 13. The admit card was scheduled to be released on June 29. However, the exam had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam will tentatively be held on August 29. The link to download the hall ticket will be active only till August 29. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards before the last date. Currently, SBI has released the clerk prelims hall tickets for the candidates in four cities - Agartala, Shillong, Aurangabad, and Nashik centers. 

Direct link to download SBI clerk prelims admit card 2021

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

  • Visit the official website- sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the seventh dot given under the 'Latest Announcements' tab
  • Click on the link given to download clerk prelims hall ticket 
  • A login page will appear on your screen
  • Key in your application number and password to log in 
  • Your SBI Clerk prelims admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exams 2021

SBI Clerk Prelim Exam 2021 will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour. The questions will be objective and will consist of questions from Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability. The State Bank of India had invited online applications for the recruitment against 5000 vacancies for the post of clerk and Junior Associate. The notification was released on April 27. The application window closed on May 20. 

First Published:
