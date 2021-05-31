Last Updated:

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed Due To COVID-19, Check Official Notice Here

SBI Clerk prelims exam date 2021 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SBI clerk prelims was scheduled to be held in June. Check official notice here

SBI Clerk prelims exam

State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the preliminary test for SBI clerks, junior associate recruitment. The decision to postpone the SBI clerk prelims exam due to the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic. The SBI clerk prelims exam was scheduled to be held in the month of June. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Postponed

A notice regarding the postponement of SBI clerk prelims is uploaded on the official website- sbi.co.in. The SBI clerk prelims exam is expected to be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive for exams. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

“In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred till further notice,” the official notice reads. Click here to read the official notice. 

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021

The State Bank of India had invited online applications for the recruitment against 5000 vacancies for the post of clerk and Junior Associate. The notification was released on April 27. The application window closed on May 20. 

