SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till May 20, Check Full Details

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: SBI has extended the deadline to apply for clerk recruitment till May 20. Check full details here. Check eligibility here.

SBI Clerk Recruitment

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date to apply for SBI recruitment against 5237 vacancies for junior associates and clerks. Earlier, the deadline to apply for SBI clerk, JA recruitment was May 17 which has been extended up to May 20. Candidates who have not yet applied for the posts can apply now before the deadline by visiting the official website www.sbi.co.in/ careers.

SBI Clerk 2021 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

The applicants applying for SBI Clerk recruitment should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 16.08.2021. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 16, 2021.

Age Limit: Applicants should not be aged below 20 years and not above 28 years as of April 1, 2021. In other words, candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1993, and not later than April 1, 2001 (both days inclusive). Upper age limit relaxation has been provided to the reserved category candidates.

SBI Clerk Salary

Pay Scale: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).

SBI Clerk 2021 Recruitment: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary test followed by a main examination and test of specified opted local language. The SBI Clerk online preliminary exam will consist of Objective Tests for 100 marks. The exam will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections namely, English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

Click here to apply online

SBI Clerk main exam will comprise of 190 questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be four sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

