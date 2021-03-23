SBI Clerk Result 2020: First Wait List For SBI JA Recruitment Released, Check Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the first wait list of junior associates/ clerk recruitment 2020-21. The list of roll numbers who are on the first waitlist against non-joining and resignation has been uploaded on the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Clerk/ JA main exam that was held on October 31 and November 7 can check the first waitlist either by visiting the official website or click on the direct link given below.

SBI had declared the Clerk mains result on December 24, 2020. The SBI Clerk recruitment drive 2020 is being conducted to fill 8000 vacancies, out of which, 7870 vacancies are for regular and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive. The merit list was earlier released in December. Out of the qualified candidates, many could not join either for not qualifying in the proficiency test in the local or could not fulfil the eligibility criteria. To fill the vacancies, SBI has released the roll numbers of the candidates who are on the first waitlist. The candidates whose roll number is there on the list must clear the proficiency test in the local language, fulfilling the eligibility criteria and ensure that the information given by them in the registration form is correct.

SBI Clerk Waitlist Explained

A wait list of up to 50% of vacancies (State-category wise) is maintained by SBI. Candidates will be released from this waitlist on a quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result.

Pay Scale of SBI Clerk: Rs.11765-655/ 3-13730-815/ 3-16175-980/ 4-20095-1145/ 7-28110-2120/ 1-30230-1310/1-31450. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.13075/- (Rs11765/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates.

Emoluments: The total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs.26,000/- per month inclusive of D.A., other allowances at the current rate, and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)