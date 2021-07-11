SBI Junior Associates Prelims Exam Postponed In THESE 4 Cities Till July 13; Details Here

State Bank of India has deferred the Junior Associates preliminary exam in centers of 4 Indian cities. The cities are - Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and Nashik. However, the revised date of examination that was scheduled to be held at these centers has not been announced as of now. Candidates who filled application form are advised to check the official website sbi.co.in for further updates.

The official notice reads, "Due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the Preliminary Examination for the post of Junior Associates scheduled to be held at Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres from 10.07.2021 to 13.07.2021 has been deferred. The revised date of the examination for these centers will be notified later on. The candidates, who have been allotted Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra), and Nashik Centres for Preliminary Examination have been intimated by mail and SMS in their registered email id/ mobile number in this regard."

The recruitment examination is for the customer support and sales department. Earlier State Bank had also informed that the Junior Associate recruitment in Leh/ Ladakh has been put on hold. The official notification reads, "The recruitment of Junior Associates for the state/UT of Ladakh, Manipur and Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive has been kept in abeyance till further notice."

SBI Admit Card download process

Open the official website of State Bank sbi.co.in

Go to the careers tab and click on SBI Admit card notification

You will be redirected to the login page, enter details required and click on login and enter the details required

Admit card will be displayed on the screen, download it and take a printout

OR Click on the direct link to download the same

Enter roll number, password, and captcha and click on login

Admit card will be displayed on the screen, take a printout

SBI Clerk Salary and Eligibility

Once selected, SBI Clerks will be getting around Rs 26,000 per month. It will be inclusive of DA and other allowances. Initially, candidates will be appointed on a probation period. It is expected to be for 6 months. Later they may be confirmed as permanent employees on the basis of their performance and learning. Candidates under the age of 28 years with Graduation in any discipline are eligible for this post.