SBI PET Admit Cards 2021 Released; Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

State Bank of India has released the admit cards for the Pre-Examination Training examination. The SBI PET Admit Cards 2021 have been released on Sunday, November 7, 2021. All those candidates who have applied for the probationary officer examination can now download their admit cards. It has been uploaded on the official website that is sbi.co.in. In order to check hall tickets quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. Candidates need to download it from the website as the bank will not send any hard copy of the SBI PET admit cards 2021 to the candidates.

Candidates should know that the prelims admit card is expected to be released in the second week of November 2021. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned here. Candidates can also click on the direct link that has been attached below to download hall tickets.

SBI PET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Pre Examination Training Materials’ section

Enter registration number, date of birth, and also text verification to log in

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates should also take a printout of the admit card for any future reference

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

The pre-training is for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. The exam date has not been announced yet. However, it is being expected to be conducted in the month of November or December 2021. Candidates can keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on SBI PET Admit Card 2021 as well as the exam.

Image: PTI