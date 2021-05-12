SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in: Check How To Download Here

On May 10, the State Bank of India released SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021. Candidates who had previously applied for the job role can download their admit cards on the official website of SBI on sbi.co.in. Candidates are requested to download their admit cards as soon as possible as the link will only be available on the website for a few days. Thereafter, the SBI Pharmacist exam will be conducted on May 23, 2021. Here's everything you need to know about how to download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021.

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021

How to download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card?

Visit the official site of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Click on the careers link available on the home page under the section of the menu.

You will be redirected to a new page dedicated to Careers at SBI. Click on the tab of 'Latest Announcements' where the link of ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ will be provided under 'RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)’.

Enter the login credentials that you had registered while applying to proceed further.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Please note that the SBI Pharmacist Admit Card or SBI Clerk Admit Card must be downloaded and taken a print out of for future reference.

While appearing for the exam, candidates must affix a copy of their latest passport size photograph in the space provided for it in the call letter and carry it along with an original identity proof and its respective photocopy at the venue. A drop box will be stationed at the examination centre where the above-mentioned documents must be submitted. The written examination will consist of 150 questions worth 200 marks.

Each candidate will be given time duration of 120 minutes to attempt the exam. The questions will be asked from the syllabus of General Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Professional Knowledge. Assuming that the candidate passes the SBI written exam, he/she will be qualified for the interview round, which will be the final round that will determine the results. Please note that the interview round will make up for 60% of the overall results.

Direct link to the SBI Pharmacist Admit Card (SBI Clerk Admit Card)

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK