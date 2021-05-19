SBI Pharmacist, Data Analyst Exam 2021 Postponed Due To COVID; Check Details

The SBI Pharmacist and Data Analyst exam has been deferred due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The exam was to be conducted originally on May 23rd, 2021. Earlier on Tuesday, the notification was released that the exam has been postponed and that the new dates will be announced in due time.

SBI Pharmacist exam postponed

A notification released on the official website of SBI declared that citing the COVID 19 pandemic, the online examination scheduled to be held on May 23rd, 2021 has been deferred till further notice. It was also mentioned in the notification that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the captioned advertisement shall remain unchanged.

How to download admit card?

The admit card for SBI Pharmacist 2021 were released earlier this month. Here are steps of downloading the admit card. Read on.

Visit the official site of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Click on the careers link available on the home page under the section of the menu.

You will be redirected to a new page dedicated to Careers at SBI. Click on the tab of 'Latest Announcements' where the link of ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ will be provided under 'RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)’.

Enter the login credentials that you had registered while applying to proceed further.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Please note that the SBI Pharmacist Admit Card or SBI Clerk Admit Card must be downloaded and taken a print out of for future reference.

Candidates must attach a copy of their most recent passport-size photograph to the space given in the call letter and bring it to the exam centre along with an original identity proof and its photocopy. The above-mentioned documents must be sent to a drop box located at the review centre.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant must have earned a Diploma of Pharmacy (D.Pharma) from a recognised university or board after passing the SSC or equivalent. In addition, the applicant must have a minimum of three years of experience as a pharmacist or compounder OR a degree in pharmacy (B Pharma/M Pharma/Pharma D) or its equivalent from a recognised university or institute.

