SBI PO Exam Analysis 2021: 'Day-1 Prelims Exam Difficulty Level Moderate'

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2021: The prelims examination for the State Bank of India PO is slated to be conducted on November 20, 21, and 27. The first shift of the prelims examination has ended after being held at various exam centers across the country. As per media reports, the paper's difficulty level was found to be moderate. The analysis of the examination in the detailed section has been updated here.

The duration of the examination was 1 hour, and the reasoning ability section of the exam was found to be relatively easy in comparison to the English language and quantitative aptitude. In the Reasoning Ability section, there were some questions that were puzzle-based, among others. While in the Quantitative Aptitude section, most of the questions were based on arithmetic word problems. The afternoon shift of the examination would begin at 2 pm. The entire analysis of the examination will be updated here once all the shifts are over. Candidates must note that these details are based on experts' feedback and may vary from student to student.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2021: Difficulty level, good attempts

Section Difficulty level Good attempts Reasoning Aptitude Moderate 20 - 23 English Language Easy to Moderate 18 - 22 Quantitative Aptitude Moderate 19 - 22 Total Easy-Moderate 57-67

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2021: Detailed Analysis

The questions in the examination were largely based on synonyms, antonyms, and even idioms. While the readability comprehension in the examination was based on Innovation and Curiosity. This year the examination is being held under COVID protocols. It is recommended that candidates must check this website for fresh updates and more information on the examination.

