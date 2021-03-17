Last Updated:

SBI PO Final Result 2021 OUT At Sbi.co.in, Get Direct Link To Check Final Merit List Here

SBI PO final merit list has been released. SBI PO final result is declared at sbi.co.in. See how to check SBI PO final result and download final merit list.

sbi po final result

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final results of the Probationary Officer recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared in the mains exam and interview can check their results online. Candidates must visit the official website sbi.co.in/careers to check their results. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check their SBI PO final result. Alternatively,  they click on the direct link to see the SBI PO final merit list, that has been provided for the convenience of candidates. 

How to check SBI PO Final Results 2021

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
  • Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and click on the 'Careers' tab or alternatively, go to sbi.co.in/careers
  • Step 3: Under the 'Latest Announcements' tab, click on the 10th dot scrolling right to left.
  • Step 4: You will find links for SBI PO Updates
  • Step 5: Click on the link that reads 'Final Results' 
  • Step 6: A PDF File will open that will have the roll numbers of all the qualified candidates
  • Step 7: Find your roll number by pressing Ctrl+F on your keyboard and enter your roll number

Direct link to download SBI PO Final Merit List

The State Bank of India is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category. SBI had conducted the PO prelims exam 2020 on January 4, 5, and 6, 2021. The prelims results were declared on January 19, 2021. Candidates who cleared the PO prelims exam appeared for the SBI PO main exam on January 29. The mains result was declared on February 17, 2021. The interview was held on March 7.
(Image Credit: Shutterstock)

