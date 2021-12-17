SBI PO Mains Exam Admit Card Out: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: PTI
State Bank of India has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer Mains exam on December 16, 2021. The mains exam is the second level of screening for PO posts as eligible candidates had to appear for the prelims exam first. The result of the prelims exam was out on December 14, 2021. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains exam.
The SBI Bank PO Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022.
Candidates will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols in the examination centre. They will have to wear masks all the time, maintain social distance and follow other guidelines as issued by the concerning authorities. Candidates appearing for exams should make sure to carry printout of admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. The steps to download admit card and the important dates related to SBI PO recruitment have been mentioned below. For more details candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in.
SBI Mains Exam 2021 for PO post will consist of questions that will be of both objective and descriptive types. The objective type questions would be of 200 marks and candidates will get a time of 3 hours to answer them. Questions will be asked from English Language, Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness.