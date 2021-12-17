SBI PO Mains Exam Admit Card Out: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Hall Tickets

State Bank of India has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer Mains exam on December 16, 2021. The mains exam is the second level of screening for PO posts as eligible candidates had to appear for the prelims exam first. The result of the prelims exam was out on December 14, 2021. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

The SBI Bank PO Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022.

Candidates will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols in the examination centre. They will have to wear masks all the time, maintain social distance and follow other guidelines as issued by the concerning authorities. Candidates appearing for exams should make sure to carry printout of admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. The steps to download admit card and the important dates related to SBI PO recruitment have been mentioned below. For more details candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Recruitment: Important Dates

Prelims result was declared on December 14, 2021

Candidates can download admit cards from December 16, 2021

The deadline to download admit card is January 2, 2022

SBI Mains Exam 2022 will also be conducted on January 2, 2022

SBI Mains Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

Candidates will at first go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, candidates will have to look for ‘Careers’ tab and click on ‘Join SBI’ in the menu bar.

In the ‘Current Openings’ tab, candidates will have to click on the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers' link.

In the next step, candidates should look for and click on the “'Call Letter for Online Main Examination″ link

On the landing page, candidates will have to enter their Registration number/Roll Number and Password (Date of birth) and the Captcha code.

After entering all the necessary details, click on the Login button, then the SBI PO Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the SBI PO Admit Card 2021 and take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download call letters

SBI PO Mains exam: Details

SBI Mains Exam 2021 for PO post will consist of questions that will be of both objective and descriptive types. The objective type questions would be of 200 marks and candidates will get a time of 3 hours to answer them. Questions will be asked from English Language, Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness.