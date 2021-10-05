SBI PO Notification 2021: Application Begins For 2056 Vacancies Today, Full Details Here

SBI PO Notification 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday released the official notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SBI PO Exam 2021 online from today, October 5. The SBI PO application link will be available on the official website sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is October 25.

SBI PO Vacancy Details

There are a total of 2056 vacancies for SBI PO this year. The detailed vacancy breakup can be checked in the official notification. A link to read the SBI PO Notification 2021 has been provided below.

Click here to read SBI PO Notification 2021

Click here to apply online for SBI PO Exam 2021

SBI PO Notification 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed graduation or possesses a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the posts. Candidates who are appearing for the final year exams can also apply. They will have to produce their proof of passing the graduation exam by December 31, 2021. Candidates must be aged between 21 and 30 years as on April 1, 2021.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to clear SBI PO prelims exam 2021. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to clear the SBI PO Main exams followed by an interview round. The final merit list will be prepared after the interview round.

SBI PO Exam Schedule

According to the official notification, SBI PO Prelims exam will be held in the month of November/December 2021. The online main exam will be held in December and it's result will be announced in January, 2022. The group discussion and interview round will be held in the second or third week of February 2022. SBI PO Final Results will be declared in February/ March, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their SBI PO prelims call letter in the 1st or 2nd week of November 2021.

SBI PO Prelims Pay Scale

As per the SBI PO notification, the starting basic pay of a Probationary Officer (PO) is Rs 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. They will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern

The exam will comprise of questions from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The exam will be held on a computer based test mode carrying 100 marks. The duration of the exam is one hour.