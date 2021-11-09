SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 Out, Here's How To Download Hall Ticket

The State Bank of India has released admit cards for its SBI PO preliminary examinations 2021 on Monday. The admit cards for the SBI PO Prelims 2021 are available on its official websites and candidates who have applied for the examination can easily download them.

The admit cards will be available on the website till the date of examinations and the candidates can any day download those by using their login credentials. Read on to know how to download SBI PO prelims admit card 2021

Steps to download SBI PO admit card

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers#lattest

Next, click on the 'Careers' option and a new page will appear on the screen.

Click on the 'Latest Announcement' section on the right side of the screen and find the option of Probationary Officers (Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2021-22/18)

Click on the link and you will get the option to download the call letter for the preliminary exam.

Enter your login credentials or registration number and password and submit.

The admit card for SBI PO prelims 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SBI PO exams 2021

The recruitment examination for the position of the probationary officer is conducted by the State Bank of India every year. The exams are divided into 3 categories including preliminary, mains, and finally, the interview. It decides the selection of the candidate as he has to pass in all the phases.

This year, the SBI PO prelim exam is scheduled for November 20, 21, and 27, 2021. The exams will consist of an objective test of 100 marks and will be conducted online. It has three sections including English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability.

The exam will be conducted for an hour and later a merit list will be released on the basis of aggregate marks scored by the candidates.



