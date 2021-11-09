Last Updated:

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 Out, Here's How To Download Hall Ticket

The SBI PO prelim exam is scheduled for November 20, 21, and 27, 2021. The exams will consist of an objective test of 100 marks and will be conducted online.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
SBI PO

Image: PTI


The State Bank of India has released admit cards for its SBI PO preliminary examinations 2021 on Monday. The admit cards for the SBI PO Prelims 2021 are available on its official websites and candidates who have applied for the examination can easily download them. 

The admit cards will be available on the website till the date of examinations and the candidates can any day download those by using their login credentials. Read on to know how to download SBI PO prelims admit card 2021

Steps to download SBI PO admit card

  • Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers#lattest
  • Next, click on the 'Careers' option and a new page will appear on the screen.
  • Click on the 'Latest Announcement' section on the right side of the screen and find the option of Probationary Officers (Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2021-22/18)
  • Click on the link and you will get the option to download the call letter for the preliminary exam. 
  • Enter your login credentials or registration number and password and submit.
  • The admit card for SBI PO prelims 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference. 

SBI PO exams 2021

The recruitment examination for the position of the probationary officer is conducted by the State Bank of India every year. The exams are divided into 3 categories including preliminary, mains, and finally, the interview. It decides the selection of the candidate as he has to pass in all the phases.

READ | SBI SO Recruitment: 616 vacancies for Manager, CRE & other posts; check details

This year, the SBI PO prelim exam is scheduled for November 20, 21, and 27, 2021. The exams will consist of an objective test of 100 marks and will be conducted online. It has three sections including English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability. 

READ | SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 606 positions ends today, check details

The exam will be conducted for an hour and later a merit list will be released on the basis of aggregate marks scored by the candidates. 


Image: PTI

READ | SBI PO Recruitment: Deadline to apply for 2056 vacancies ends today, check details here
READ | SBI Apprenticeship result for 6100 posts out, here's direct link to download result PDF
READ | SBI PET Admit Cards 2021 released; check direct link to download hall tickets
Tags: SBI PO, SBI, SBI PO Prelims
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND