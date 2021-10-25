SBI PO Recruitment: Deadline To Apply For 2056 Vacancies Ends Today, Check Details Here

State Bank of India will be closing the registration window for SBI PO vacancies on Monday, October 25, 2021. The application forms can be accessed by visiting the official website. Interested candidates can check the eligibility for the above-mentioned post here and should make sure to apply by today. Applications submitted post deadline will not be considered by the Bank in any case. Through this position, a total of 2,056 probationary officers will be selected. Candidates who have applied or will apply will have to go through three levels for getting selected. The three-phase exams are preliminary, main, and interview.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application -- October 5, 2021

Application window and correction window will be closed on October 25, 2021

Last date to print the application form is November 9, 2021

Online fee payment portal was opened on October 5 and will be closed on October 25, 2021

SBI PO: Prelims, Mains, and Interview details

The SBI PO preliminary exam is likely to be conducted in November/ December. (However, exact date has not been announced yet)

Hall tickets are expected to be released a week before the prelims exam

The result of the SBI PO prelims will be declared in December.

The mains exam will also be conducted in December for those candidates who will manage to qualify the prelims

The interview is likely to be held in the second or third week of February 2022.

The final result of SBI PO exam will be declared in February/ March 2022.

SBI PO: Age limit, Eligibility, and Salary

Age Limit- Minimum age to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years (as on April 1, 2021)

Minimum age to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years (as on April 1, 2021) Eligibility- All those candidates who have completed their graduation or are in the final year of graduation from any recognised University can apply. In case the graduation has not been completed yet, candidates will have to submit their proof of passing the graduation exam by December 31, 2021.

All those candidates who have completed their graduation or are in the final year of graduation from any recognised University can apply. In case the graduation has not been completed yet, candidates will have to submit their proof of passing the graduation exam by December 31, 2021. Salary- SBI PO Recruitment Notification PDF reads that the starting basic pay of a Probationary Officer (PO) is Rs 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. They will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors.

How to apply

Go to sbi.co.in, jump to 'Careers' tab and then click on the SBI PO 2021 recruitment application link given under the 'Latest Announcements' section

Click on the 'Apply online' link and you will be redirected to another page

Enter required personal details (name) and contact information (mobile number, email ID) to complete your registration. Once registered, go to the login page and key in the required details to log in

SBI PO application form will be displayed on the screen, candidates should fill the form carefully by providing the correct information

Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Here is the direct link to apply