SBI Recruitment 2020: Here Are The Recruitment Details For The Special Cadre Official Post

The State Bank Of India invites applications of all the Indian citizens for the post of the Specialist Cadre Officer which includes the designation of the Deputy Manager for Law. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment on the official site of SBI which is - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/. The date from which the interested candidates can start applying is from today that is February 24, 2020. However, the candidates have to fill the form before the last date, i.e. March 8, 2020. The process of the registration will be completed only after the payment of a specific fee which should be deposited to the bank through an online process.

The candidates have to provide all the required documents

The candidates also have to fulfill the eligibility criteria which will be mentioned on the form. Along with that, they have to upload all the required documents which mainly include ID proof, age proof, resume, educational qualification and the basic work experience if any. The candidates have to be very careful while filling out the eligibility criteria because if they are found lacking in any of the given criteria, they will not be allowed to appear for the interview. The post for which the candidates have to suit the requirement is Deputy Manager (Law).

The candidates have to undergo both the interview and the written test to get selected

The Grade for the required post is MMGS-2. The vacancy in the General Category consists of 20 posts, 12 posts for OBC, 6 posts for SC and 3 for ST. The age requirement for the post is 35 years and above. The selection process will be taken place through an interview as well as a written test.

The probation period will begin for 2 years since the joining date with the bank. For the written test, it is mandatory for the candidate to score minimum qualifying marks. However, the vacancies may sometimes vary for the candidates according to the requirements of the bank. The candidates can also get their queries answered by a 'frequently asked questions' section wherein they will be answered about all their doubts regarding their registration process.

