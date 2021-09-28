Last Updated:

SBI Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 606 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts

SBI Recruitment 2021: SBI has released official notifications for the SCO Recruitment 2021. There are over 600 vacancies for various posts.

Written By
Nandini Verma
SBI Recruitment 2021

Image: PTI


State Bank of India has invited online applications for recruitment against various posts under specialist cadre officers (SCO). Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notifications and apply online by visiting the official website sbi.co.in/ careers. The online application process began today, September 28 and will conclude on October 18, 2021.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Notification

SBI has released three different notifications for the SBI SCO Recruitment 2021. As per the SBI wealth management business unit recruitment notifications, there are a total of 314 vacancies for the post of SBI Relationship Manager. There are 217 vacancies for the post of Customer Relationship Executive. There are 20 vacancies for the post of Relationship Manager (Team Lead), 12 vacancies for Investment Officer post, and 2 vacancies each for Central Research Team (Product Lead) and Central Research Team (Support) posts. The recruitment will be on a contractual basis. 

Moreover, for recruitment on regular basis, there are 26 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager (Marketing) under MMGS-II grade. There are 12 vacancies for Manager (Marketing) posts under MMGS-III grade. The online written test will tentatively be held on November 15. Check official notification here.

There is one post of Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) which will be on a contractual basis. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Shortlisting cum interaction. Read official notification here.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 for wealth management business unit

The CTC range for relationship manager posts is Rs 6 to 15 lakh per annum. For the Customer Relationship Executive, the CTC is Rs 2-3 lakh per annum. The CTC range for all other posts under this unit is between 6 lakhs to 45 lakhs annually. The place of posting for all posts except for the central research team will be - Anywhere in India. For central research team posts, the posting will be in Wealth Management Business Unit, Corporate Centre, Mumbai. The period of contract will be 5 years (Including a Probation Period of one year) and Nonrenewable. 
Selection Procedure: Shortlisting, one or more rounds of Personal/Telephone/Video interviews and CTC negotiation

Required Educational Qualifications

  • Candidates who have a graduate's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (Team Lead), Customer Relationship Executive, Investment Officer. 
  • Central Research Team (Product Lead) MBA/PGDM from recognised College/University or CA/CFA Preferred: NISM Investment Advisor / Research Analyst Certificate/CFP( As of 01/08/2021)
  • Central research Team (Support) Graduate/Post Graduate in - Commerce/Finance/Economics/Management/Mathematics/ Statistics from Government recognized University or Institution.
  • Relevant post-qualification experience is also required. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details. 
