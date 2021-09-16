SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

SBI SCO Admit Card 2021: State Bank Of India has released the admit card for Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment exams 2021. Candidates who have applied for SBI SCO recruitment can download their admit cards online. The admit cards are available for download on the official website- sbi.co.in.

The link to download the SBI SCO admit card will be active only till September 25, 2021. SBI will conduct the specialist cadre officer recruitment exam on September 25. Candidates must take a printout of the e-admit card and bring it along at the exam centre on the day of the exam. There are a total of 30 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) and 10 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical).

SBI SCO 2021 Key Dates

SBI SCO 2021 Admit Card released -- September 15, 2021

SBI SCO Exam 2021 -- September 25, 2021

SBI SCO Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in.

Click on the career tab on the top of the homepage

Go to the 'Latest Announcements' tab

Click on the SCO recruitment call letter download link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the login credentials and submit

Your SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

Direct link to download SBI SCO Admit Card 2021

The SBI SCO Exam Pattern

The exam for SBI SCO recruitment will be held for a duration of 90 minutes and 45 minutes. Candidates will have to appear for General Aptitude Test and Professional Knowledge Test. The questions will be from Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, English, and others. Candidates Except for the Professional Knowledge Test, every other test will be of qualifying nature. Further, 70% weightage is given to the written test and 30% weightage is given to the interview.