SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
SBI SCO Admit Card 2021: State Bank Of India has released the admit card for Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment exams 2021. Candidates who have applied for SBI SCO recruitment can download their admit cards online. The admit cards are available for download on the official website- sbi.co.in.
The link to download the SBI SCO admit card will be active only till September 25, 2021. SBI will conduct the specialist cadre officer recruitment exam on September 25. Candidates must take a printout of the e-admit card and bring it along at the exam centre on the day of the exam. There are a total of 30 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) and 10 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical).
The exam for SBI SCO recruitment will be held for a duration of 90 minutes and 45 minutes. Candidates will have to appear for General Aptitude Test and Professional Knowledge Test. The questions will be from Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, English, and others. Candidates Except for the Professional Knowledge Test, every other test will be of qualifying nature. Further, 70% weightage is given to the written test and 30% weightage is given to the interview.