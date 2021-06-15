SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Application Window Reopens For Engineer And Manager Posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reopened the application window for the recruitment of specialist cadre officer posts. The online application process began on June 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.sbi.co.in/careers.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2021
The posts include Engineer (Fire) and Manager (Job Family & Succession Planning) under recruitment advertisement number CRPD/SCO-FIRE/2020-21/32 and CRPD/ SCO/ 2021-22/ 06, respectively. There are a total of 16 vacancies for the post of engineer (fire) and one post of manager. The last date to apply for the posts is June 28.
Eligibility Criteria
- Engineer Fire: BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering)/ B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution OR Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR iv) Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.
- Manager: Graduation in any stream as a full-time course, AND MBA/ PGDM or its equivalent with Specialisation in HR as full-time course (as of 01.02.2021) Other Qualifications: Special Certifications, if any, in the HR field is desirable with a minimum of 7 years experience (including internship, if any) in the field of Human Resource of working in Banks/ NBFCs (as on 01.02.2021). Experience in the subfields such as Succession Planning, Job Family, Decision Support Tool related to HRM will be preferred.