SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Application Window Reopens For Engineer And Manager Posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reopened the application window for the recruitment of specialist cadre officer posts. The online application process began on June 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021

The posts include Engineer (Fire) and Manager (Job Family & Succession Planning) under recruitment advertisement number CRPD/SCO-FIRE/2020-21/32 and CRPD/ SCO/ 2021-22/ 06, respectively. There are a total of 16 vacancies for the post of engineer (fire) and one post of manager. The last date to apply for the posts is June 28.

Eligibility Criteria