SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Interview Schedule Released At Sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview schedule for specialist cadre officer (SCO) recruitment 2021. Candidates who have cleared the SBI SCO online exam 2021 are eligible to appear for the interview round. Eligible candidates can check their SBI SCO interview schedule online at sbi.co.in.

SBI will conduct the SCO interviews on October 21 and 22. SBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 10 vacancies. Candidates will have to bring the required document on the day of the interview. Candidates who can not furnish the documents regarding the fulfilment of eligibility criteria will be disqualified. They must produce the original certificates when required.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: How to check interview schedule

Candidates must visit the official website-sbi.co.in.

Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and go to the 'Careers' tab.

Go to the 'Current Openings' option.

Candidates should click on the notification that says, "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS (Interview Schedule Announced for the post: Deputy Manager (Agri Spl)) (ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2021-22/14)."

Candidates should click on the SBI SCO Interview Schedule.

A PDF file would appear on the screen.

Candidates should download the interview schedule for further use.

The SBI SCO interview will be conducted at 9:30 am and 1 pm. Candidates will have to follow proper COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others at the examination hall. The SBI SCO merit list of the shortlisted candidates would be prepared by SBI. The merit list would be prepared in descending order on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the interview