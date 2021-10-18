SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 606 Positions Ends Today, Check Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
SBI SO Vacancy update: State Bank of India recently announced its recruitment drive that aims to hire Specialist Officer. The deadline to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2021 ends on Monday, October 18, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for 606 positions of Specialist Cadre Officer. All those candidates who have not yet applied for this vacancy can do it now on the official website i.e. sbi.co.in.
The recruitment drive to fill the vacancies of Manager and Deputy Manager was started on September 28, 2021. It is mentioned on the official notification that the recruitment will be done through 'shortlisting and interview.' Candidates should know that the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of score or merit secured in the Interview round. The important dates, as well as steps to apply, have been mentioned below.
As per the SBI wealth management business unit recruitment notifications, there are a total of 314 vacancies for the post of SBI Relationship Manager. There are 217 vacancies for the post of Customer Relationship Executive. There are 20 vacancies for the post of Relationship Manager (Team Lead), 12 vacancies for Investment Officer post, and 2 vacancies each for Central Research Team (Product Lead) and Central Research Team (Support) posts. The recruitment will be on a contractual basis.
The Indicative CTC for this post is Rs.8 lakh to Rs.12 lakhs per annum. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.750/- for General, OBC and EWS candidates. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD will not be charged any fee.