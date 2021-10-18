SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 606 Positions Ends Today, Check Details

SBI SO Vacancy update: State Bank of India recently announced its recruitment drive that aims to hire Specialist Officer. The deadline to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2021 ends on Monday, October 18, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for 606 positions of Specialist Cadre Officer. All those candidates who have not yet applied for this vacancy can do it now on the official website i.e. sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive to fill the vacancies of Manager and Deputy Manager was started on September 28, 2021. It is mentioned on the official notification that the recruitment will be done through 'shortlisting and interview.' Candidates should know that the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of score or merit secured in the Interview round. The important dates, as well as steps to apply, have been mentioned below.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Notification

As per the SBI wealth management business unit recruitment notifications, there are a total of 314 vacancies for the post of SBI Relationship Manager. There are 217 vacancies for the post of Customer Relationship Executive. There are 20 vacancies for the post of Relationship Manager (Team Lead), 12 vacancies for Investment Officer post, and 2 vacancies each for Central Research Team (Product Lead) and Central Research Team (Support) posts. The recruitment will be on a contractual basis.

Here is the direct link to view the official notification

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The recruitment drive was started on September 28, 2021

The last date to register is October 18, 2021

Last date to print the application form is November 2, 2021

Online written test will tentatively be conducted on November 15, 2021

SBI SO recruitment registration: Steps to apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website – sbi.co.in or bani.sbi/careers.

On the homepage, click on the notification that reads, 'Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer on Contract Basis.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on new registration

Candidates will then have to enter their details and upload all the required documents

Post filling the details correctly, click on submit option

Candidates should download and print a copy of the form for future references.

The Indicative CTC for this post is Rs.8 lakh to Rs.12 lakhs per annum. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.750/- for General, OBC and EWS candidates. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD will not be charged any fee.