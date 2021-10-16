SBI SO Recruitment: 616 Vacancies For Manager, CRE & Other Posts; Check Details

SBI Recruitment: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from candidates for Specialist Officer (SO) posts. Those candidates who are willing to apply can do so by visiting the official website- sbi.co.in. before the last date. i.e. October 18, 2021. This recruitment campaign will fill a total of 616 candidates for various posts like Manager, Deputy Manager, Executive, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive, Investment Officer, and Central Research Team.

The application procedure started on September 28, 2021, and will end in the next two days (October 18). Candidates must check eligibility criteria before applying for the posts. It is recommended to use the direct link given here to apply for SBI Recruitment 2021 (Apply Here)

SBI SO Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Posts Number of vacancies Relationship Manager 314 Relationship Manager (Team Leader) 20 Customer Relationship Executive (SBI CRE) 217 Investment Officer 12 Central Research Team (Product Leader) 2 Central research Team (Support) 2 Manager (Marketing) 12 Deputy Manager (Marketing) 26 Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) 1

Educational qualifications | Age Limit

Educational qualifications are different for various posts, but having a minimum graduation degree from a recognised board is compulsory for all the posts. Candidates aged between 24 and a maximum of 40 years can apply for the posts. For more details, candidates can always visit the official website.

SBI Recruitment 2021 : Pay Scale

Relationship Manager - Rs. 6-15 lakhs

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Rs. 10-28 lakhs

Customer Relationship Executive - Rs. 2-3 lakhs

Investment Officer - Rs. 12-18 lakhs

Central Research Team (Product Lead) - Rs. 25-45 lakhs

Central research Team (Support) - Rs. 7-10 lakhs

Manager (Marketing) - Rs. 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Deputy Manager (Marketing) - Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - Rs. 8-12 lakhs

Image: Shutterstock