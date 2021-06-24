SC Directs States To Declare Class 12 Assessment Scheme By July 31, Andhra Pradesh Warned

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed state boards to notify their system for internal assessment within 10 days from today and declare the results by July 31 for both CBSE and ICSE exams. Meanwhile, the apex court warned the Andhra Pradesh Government over its decision to conduct physical exams for Class 12 tentatively in the last week of July. Ridiculing the Government's decision to have only 15 students per hall, Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari raised the question of how the government will arrange over 28,000 rooms as nearly 5 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams. The bench expressed their distrust over Government's claim that COVID safety protocols will be followed.

As per the calculation, the state government will require at least 30,000 exam halls and the court doubted if that is possible. The top court asked the YSRC-Government representative if they have any concrete formula to show that exams can be safely conducted. Emphasizing on the risk of the Government's decision, the bench expressed their concerns by mentioning that there is no guarantee of what will happen during the last week of July as reports of a possible third wave are taking rounds.

Supreme Court's anger over Government's uncertainty

While hearing the case, the court observed that state authorities are not laying down a specific timeline for exams which is making the situation uncertain. The Supreme Court explained to the Government solicitor that at least 15 days prior notice is required for the students. Understanding the seriousness of the condition, the court told Government that it will be held responsible for any causality.

Comparing situation

The hearing further continued with Supreme Court's bench comparing the situation with other states and asserted if they can cancel the exams why Andhra Pradesh cannot follow the same. Since the tentative date is to hold exams in the last week of July, it will delay students' admission process, observed Supreme Court bench. This will further lead to students lagging behind in the state, explained the judiciary.

The case is adjourned for now and the next hearing is scheduled for Friday and till then the top court has strictly informed that unless they are not convinced, permission to conduct exams will not be given.