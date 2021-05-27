SC To Hear Cancellation Of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Tomorrow After 7000 Parents File PIL

With uncertainty looming over CBSE class 12 board exams, over 7000 parents have moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The top court has listed the matter for hearing before it on Friday i.e. tomorrow. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed through advocate Mamata Sharma, comes after the high-level meeting involving Union Ministers, State Ministers and CBSE officials ended inconclusively.

Sources have reported that a decision regarding the conduct of CBSE exams can be expected by June 1. Significantly, the petition has urged the Chief Justice of India to exercise powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to pass uniform directions for all State boards seeking to hold examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the high-level meeting on Sunday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that he invited 'detailed suggestions' from States on the issue of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Union Ministry had cancelled exams for CBSE class 10 students and postponed exams for class 12 students to a later stage.

"I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us," Pokhriyal had said in one of his tweets after the key meeting.

Exam dates to be announced on June 1?

Sources have hinted that the CBSE is persistent on conducting exams, with a tweak in the regular pattern, while the Centre has left the decision of state board examinations with the States. The dates and format of conducting class 12 board exams, if held, will be announced on June 1, sources added.

In the meeting that was attended by several Union Ministers including Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Prakash Javadekar, the Centre has asked States to see if some exams of main subjects can be held under strict COVID protocol, and for the rest of the subjects, internal assessment could be used. Sources have reported that the CBSE has suggested reducing the exam duration from 180 minutes to 90 minutes. On the other hand, States have reportedly demanded to postpone class 12 CBSE board exams till September this year.

297 Class 12 students write to CJI

Nearly 300 students had earlier written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramanna and other Supreme Court judges seeking the Supreme Court's direction over the conducting of physical examinations for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams.

"We are writing to you in the circumstances when the COVID cases have reached numbers which are unprecedented. Many students have lost their parents and family members. The sudden upsurge has left us with no other option but to stay indoors," the letter said while adding that lakhs of students across the country are raising fear and apprehension about the physical conduct of the examination in the middle of the second wave. The letter had urged the Supreme Court to take suo-moto cognizance of the matter and quash the decision to hold physical examinations. It also sought directions to the CBSE to evaluate class 12 students on the basis of alternative modes/online exams.