SCCSIL Bhopal Recruitment: Application Begins For Various Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply

SCCSIL Bhopal Recruitment: The Selection Centre Central Sultania Infantry Lines (SCCSIL) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for Mess Waiter, Masalchi, Sweeper and various other posts. Interested and Eligible candidates can now apply for the SCCSIL Bhopal recruitment on the website on or before April 10. Here are more details about the recruitment drive.

Important dates in SCCSIL Bhopal Recruitment 2021

Published in Employment News: March 20, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: April 10, 2021

Number of posts in this SCCSIL Bhopal vacancy

Messenger: 03 Posts

Room Orderly: 01 Post

Watchman: 04 Posts

Cook: 02 Posts

Mess Waiter: 07 Posts

Masalchi: 04 Posts

Sweeper: 04 Posts

How to apply for the SCCSIL Bhopal Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for SCCSIL Recruitment Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before April 10, 2021. The website mentions that applications are to be submitted by ordinary post only. Candidates must note that applications received after the due date will not be entertained.

Moreover, incomplete/ illegible applications or the ones that don’t fulfill any of the criteria will be rejected outright. All the eligible candidates will be informed through a call letter for a written test as well as the interview. The candidates must note that tests will be conducted at Selection Centre Central, Bhopal.

Candidates must also have two self-addressed envelopes affixed with a stamp to be enclosed along with the application form. Also, attach Two passport size photographs (Not older than two months). While sending the application make sure that you do not put any mark or signature on the photograph. Candidates must also bring a certificate from the local SHO/Concerned Police Station that no criminal cases is/are pending against the applicant.

Eligibility criteria for SCCSIL Bhopal recruitment

Educational Qualification: Class 10th pass or equivalent.

Age Limit: The candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years.

Payscale: Rs. 5200-Rs. 20200 with grade pay Rs. 1800.

More about SCCSIL Bhopal vacancy

The SCCSIL Bhopal Recruitment notification mentions that the written test will include questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. Candidates must also note that a maximum of 10 persons will be retained for Interviews per vacancy. Hence merely fulfilling the basic selection criterion does not automatically entitle a person to be called for a test and interview.

