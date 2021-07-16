School Innovation Ambassador Training Program Launched: 50,000 Teachers To Be Trained

The School Innovation Ambassador Training Program 2021: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda together launched the ‘School Innovation Ambassador Training Program’ on Friday morning. The program has been designed for 50,000 school teachers. Along with the above-mentioned ministers, MoS Annapurna Devi, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, and Dr. Subhas Sarkar also marked their presence.

The program has been jointly designed by the Innovation Cell of Education Ministry and AICTE. It is based on the Education Ministry’s model of “Innovation Ambassador Training Program for Higher Educational Institution’s faculty members”. To be noted that the mode of training will be online. Teachers will be trained about Innovation, Entrepreneurship, IPR, Design Thinking, Product development, Idea generation among other interesting and innovative topics. Here is the direct link to the overview of the program.

Teachers are the biggest influencers: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while speaking on the occasion said that teachers are the biggest influence in our lives. Talking about the role of technology in today's world, Education Minister said that technology is reshaping the world and Indian students have the potential to not only address domestic but also global challenges. The program aims to nurture lakhs of students with innovation capabilities, develop a culture of innovation, and lay the foundation of a new and vibrant India. The Minister tweeted, "Teachers are the biggest influence in our lives. We aim to make our teachers change agents and ambassadors of innovation to make our students future-ready."

Program will benefit Tribal Children: Arjun Munda

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs started his address by expressing gratitude that Education Ministry launched its new initiative in the field of innovation. He said that the program will benefit a large number of schools for tribal children across India. He further showed confidence that this program will help to fulfill PM Modi's vision of a New India. Tribal Minister further said, "SIATP will give wings to the creativity of the children and provide a platform so that they can give something new to the world with their ideas." Minister further elaborated that Eklavya Model Residential Schools for tribal children is another program of PM Modi under which 740 EMRS will be established in tribal-dominated areas over the next three years".