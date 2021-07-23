Schools In Andhra Pradesh To Reopen On August 16, Announces State Government

In a recent development in relaxation to COVID lockdown, schools in Andhra Pradesh will open for the 2021-22 academic year on August 16, the state government announced. The decision to reopen schools was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 second wave. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state Education Department.

A CMO release said that the government would also come out with detailed guidelines on August 16 on the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020.

The CM would dedicate to people the government-operated Andhra Pradesh schools refurbished under the first phase of the Naadu-Nedu programme and also launch the second phase regulations on August 16

The state Education Department intends to classify schools into six categories from PP-1 to Class 12 under the NEP-2020. The existing Anganwadis would be converted into satellite foundation schools, covering each habitation, the CMO release said. The CM has directed the officials to clearly spell out to all concerned why they were shifting to the NEP-2020.

The government has also decided to award marks to Class X students, who were declared to have passed in 2020 and 2021, as final examinations could not be conducted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While 70% weightage would be given to slip tests, 30% would be for formative assessment for awarding the final marks. Grades would be awarded as per the marks, the School Education Department officials told the CM.

COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh

The cumulative COVID-19 positives shot up to 19.50 lakh in the state with the addition of 1,747 afresh on July 23. With 2,365 more patients who recuperated in 24 hours, the total recoveries went up to 19,14,177. The latest reports said that 14 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the state in 24 hours taking the gross toll to 13,223.

Andhra Pradesh has 22,939 active cases.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 293 fresh cases, followed by SPS Nellore (239), East Godavari (234), Prakasam (223), West Godavari (215), Krishna (127) and Visakhapatnam (109) in a day.

Three districts logged between 50 and 90 while the remaining three registered less than 50 each, with Kurnool reporting just nine new cases in a day, the lowest in a district in more than four months.