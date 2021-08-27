Schools In Delhi For Classes 9-12 Reopening From Sept 1, Classes 6th To 8th From Sept 8

Delhi schools reopening date: The Delhi govenrment has decided that the schools will be reopened in a phased manner from September. Schools in the national capital, Delhi will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1. The offline classes in schools fro classes 6 to 8 will resume from September 8.

Delhi Schools reopening in September

The decision has been taken in the meeting attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal where the expert committee formed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) shared their review report and suggestions for reopening the schools. According to the committee’s report, the schools were recommended to open next month starting with the senior classes. With the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the government has decided to reopen the schools in a phased manner.

The expert committee to review the COVID situation in Delhi and prepare a report on possibilities of reopening schools in the national capital was set up by Lieutenant Governor Baijal on August 6. The committee was asked to chalk out a detailed plan regarding the reopening of schools.The Lieutenant governor had noted that there was no harm in calling students back to schools in Delhi. The expert committee was set up after the DDMA was informed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that around 90 per cent of the parents wanted the schools to reopen. Schools in Delhi have shut down ahead of the first national pandemic induced lockdown back in March.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday stated that the Delhi government wanted schools to be reopened as soon as possible. However, the CM also noted that the government is evaluating the matter and is considering all factors. "There has been a mixed experience of states which have reopened schools. We have been monitoring the situation. We want the schools to be reopened as soon as possible but don't want to take any risk to the safety of students. We will take a decision soon," the chief minister had said.

Schools reopening after 20 months post COVID outbreak

Schools have been closed since March, 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak. The schools will now reopen after a gap of around 20 months.The classes were continued to be held in online mode amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Various initiatives were taken by the government for smooth functioning of online teaching-learning. With the number of COVID-19 cases coming down, many states have reopend the schools in phased manner now. Most of the states reopend the offline schools from August 15 while some will reopen schools from September.