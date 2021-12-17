Schools In Delhi Welcome CAQM's Decision To Allow Resumption Of Physical Classes

Schools in Delhi welcomed the Centre-appointed air quality panel CAQM's decision to allow resumption of physical classes for standard six and above, stating that students were deprived of interpersonal interactions for a long time.

The Directorate of Education also issued a formal order saying schools will reopen from Saturday. However, private schools are likely to resume physical classes from Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students of class six and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

"Physical classes for students up to class five can begin from December 27," it said.

The panel said it received a large number of representations, arguing the "compelling necessity" to open the schools and educational institutions.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court, the CAQM examined the requests of various organisations regarding relaxations on the restrictions imposed, a statement said.

Anshu Mittal, the principal of MRG School in Rohini, said, "We welcome the government's announcement of school reopening. Students were deprived of interpersonal interactions. With physical classes in place, other activities like sports events and co-curricular activities which were being remotely planned will now happen in their original format. We look forward to having our students back." She said that with offices also reopening, parents will be assured that their children are engaged in school.

"The school strictly follows COVID-19 protocol. All employees are doubly vaccinated. It is ensured that they wear a mask at all times. Our school also has various hands-free machines like soap dispensers, sanitisers, and water dispensers to fortify a safe environment and take necessary precautions against Covid-19."

"We will keep communicating with parents to ensure they all are vaccinated and keep the school in the loop in case of travelling abroad or to infected zones," Mittal added.

The Action Committee of Unaided Pvt Schools, an umbrella organisation of around 2000 schools, said with the winter season schools can think of adjusting their timings to welcome back the students.

"As always, the school fraternity looks forward to welcoming our kids back to school. School hours can be adjusted to make it comfortable for children to reach schools in winter. I am certain that schools will ensure safe and smooth running of physical classes," said Bharat Arora, the general secretary of the committee.

Ashok Agarwal, the president of All India Parents Association, questioned the government about its seriousness about reopening schools.

"On one hand you (government) are reopening schools and on other hand, you are deploying teaching/school staff on so-called Covid duty. Are you really serious about the education of children of masses attending Delhi Govt and MCDs run schools? Is it your Delhi Model?” he posed. Earlier this week, DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu had written to CAQM urging them to pave the way for the reopening of schools since their continued closure was "jarring the social and emotional growth of children" and causing significant learning loss. "The schools were closed on account of poor air quality... However, there is absolutely no evidence that school closures achieve this stated goal," Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) chief Kundu wrote in the letter to CAQM.

A study conducted by the Energy Policy Institute, University of Chicago, over a period of two years has revealed that Delhi's indoor pollution levels are also worryingly high and way above WHO limits, the letter stated.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)