Schools In Himachal Pradesh Reopen For Class 8 Students

Schools in Himachal Pradesh on Monday resumed physical classroom studies for class 8 students, after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, schools had reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 from September 27.

The decision to open schools for classes 8 to 12 was taken by the state government after taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh and the positivity rate.

The education department is allowed to open schools from class 8 onwards, on all working days, by following COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety guidelines, according to a government notification issued on October 8.

To ensure all SOPs, including staggering of students, are followed, principals and headmasters are authorised to implement micro plans prepared by them for their respective school, according to availability of accommodation, it said.

