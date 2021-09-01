Schools In Leh To Reopen From September 6 For Classes 6 To 8

The government on Tuesday ordered to reopen schools in Leh district from next week. The offline classes for std 6 to 8 will resume on September 6. The district magistrate said that the schools will be reopened strictly in compliance of COVID-19 SOPs and COVID appropriate behaviour. The notification regarding the same was issued by Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse.

Schools in Leh to reopen next week

The chief education officer of Leh and all the heads of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and private schools shall ensure that all the stakeholders should go through the COVID-19 guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) thoroughly and arrange accordingly for reopening of schools. District Magistrate said "All the principals of residential schools including , JNV, Leh, in coordination with Chief Medical Officer shall ensure that all teaching staff, employees and all students get tested for COVID-19 (RTPCR) before opening of the schools."

Schools in many states reopen today

Schools in many states has re-opened today, September 1. The schools have been reopened with strict compliance to CPVID guidelines and SOPs. Schools will have to continue online classes as well along with the offline classes. However, it will be left upon students as well as guardians if they want to continue with online classes or want to opt for offline classes. States that are reopening the schools include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.