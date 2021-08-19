Schools In UP May Be Closed If COVID Situation Worsens, Attendance Not Must: Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh government might shut the schools if the COVID-19 pandemic situation worsens. Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday said that the attendance for students will not be compulsory and the offline classes may be suspended again if the COVID situation worsens. He told this to the state legislative council while replying to a question by a teacher, constituency member Dhruv Kumar Tripathi.

The Uttar Pradesh government has opened schools from August 16 for classes nine to 12. For classes six to eight, they will be opened from August 23 and for classes one to five from September 1.

'Attendance not compulsory'

"In basic education, attendance is not compulsory. We have also not made attendance mandatory for classes from 9 to 12. Guardians, teachers, and political organizations have also said offline education should be started even if it is for a shorter period. In UP, the present atmosphere is sufficiently secure but if there is any indication of any concern (regarding Covid), we can also close schools," the deputy CM added.

Tripathi also asked Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh if there was any arrangement for vaccination of teachers and students below 18 years of age. In a supplementary question, SP member Shatrudra Prakash asked the minister if it is safe for little children to go to school without vaccination. The deputy chief minister replied that the vaccine for children below 18 is not yet available but it is expected to be available by September. He said after the vaccine is available, a campaign will be launched to inoculate children.

(With inputs from PTI)