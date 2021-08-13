Schools Reopening For Offline Classes From Next Week In These States, Check Status Here

With the decline in COVID-19 cases, many states have announced the reopening of the schools. States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand have released the reopening dates for few classes. Most of the schools will reopen in a phased manner. In this article check which states have taken the decision of reopening schools and educational institutes.

Rajasthan schools reopening date

The Rajasthan schools and colleges are gearing up to be reopened from September 1, 2021. As per the recent notice, the schools in the state will only be opened for classes 9 to 12. The Rajasthan government has also issued SOPs on the reopening of colleges and educational institutes. Recently, Rajasthan School Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra shared the notification on Twitter. The tweet reads, “Taking a big decision in the interest of students today, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to open schools, colleges, and coaching institutes from 1st September 2021. At present, all schools from class 9 to class 12 will open with 50% capacity. The Education Department will issue a detailed guideline in this regard soon.”

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने छात्रहित में आज बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए 1 सितंबर 2021 से स्कूल, कॉलेज और कोचिंग संस्थानों को खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। फ़िलहाल कक्षा 9 से लेकर 12वीं तक के सभी स्कूल 50% क्षमता के साथ खुलेंगे। शिक्षा विभाग इस संबंध में एक विस्तृत गाइडलाइन जल्द जारी करेगा। pic.twitter.com/6HVsWcprnN — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) August 12, 2021

Haryana school reopening date

Haryana Government has announced that it will reopen colleges/universities for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical exams, and offline exams. The reopening will be done with strict adherence to social distancing norms. The guidelines to be followed have been released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The notification reads, "Conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations by different Universities/institutes/government departments and recruitment agencies are allowed in the State with strict implementation of "Revised SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI Dated 10.09.2020 regarding preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19" as well as guidelines released by Central/State Government/Departments time to time. Haryana Government has mentioned that training centres are allowed to open. However, it is mandatory for them too to follow the social distancing norms.

हरियाणा में 'महामारी अलर्ट-सुरक्षित हरियाणा' की अवधि को 23 अगस्त सुबह 5 बजे तक बढ़ाया गया। नए नियमों के तहत समय से संबंधित पाबंदी और नाईट कर्फ्यू भी हटाया गया। pic.twitter.com/Bl3amB90eA — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) August 8, 2021

Delhi Schools Reopening announcement

The Delhi Government has decided to re-open schools for students who want to take admission in secondary classes. Candidates are hereby informed that schools are being reopened only for admission-related work and practical activities. This has been informed through a notification that has been released by Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The students can now visit their schools physically for admission-related work. They can also visit the schools for offline counseling and guidance.

Maharashtra schools reopening date

Maharashtra became the latest state to announce the reopening date for schools. Students are hereby informed that schools of both urban and rural areas will resume from August 17, 2021. This announcement was made by State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on August 6, 2021. As per the notification, schools in rural areas will reopen for students of classes 5 to 8 from August 17, 2021. Schools in urban areas will commence offline classes for students of classes 8 to 12 from August 17, 2021. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, "We will reopen schools for students from class 5 to 8 in rural areas from August 17. In cities, we'll reopen class 8 to 12 while following #COVID19 protocol."

Schools in areas where coronavirus cases are under control can restart physical classes for Std 5-12th in rural areas & 8-12th in urban areas from Aug 17. Safe resumption of schools is being considered to ensure all students have equal access to education amidst the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/iytFWsOJrB — मैं_भी_Rahul (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 10, 2021

Bihar School reopening update

Schools in Bihar will reopen for classes 1 to 8 from August 16, state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary stated on August 9, 2021. The offline classes that were suspended since March 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak will be resumed for the students after nearly 17 months. The state government on August 9 released SOPs and guidelines for reopening the schools. SOP states that the schools of Bihar must follow the necessary instructions on school premises as well as inside school buses. The SOPs for school campuses and busses have been shared by the district education department of Patna.

When will schools in Karnataka reopen

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, had recently announced that schools in Karnataka will reopen for physical classes from August 23. An announcement was made for classes 9 to 12. However, he told the media on his recent tour in Mangaluru, that he will hold a meeting in Bengaluru with experts to discuss the whole issue of opening schools. It indicates that the August 23 date is tentative and can be changed owing to increasing COVID cases in State.

Jharkhand school reopening date

Jharkhand Schools have been reopened after receiving a nod from the state government and state education department. Schools have been allowed to reopen for classes 9 to 12 and students will now be able to attend offline classes. This announcement was made by Jagarnath Mahto, Minister of Department of Education for the state.

झारखण्ड राज्य सरकार के स्कूली शिक्षा व साक्षरता विभाग ने कोरोना महामारी के जटिल परिस्थितियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए ,बच्चों की सुरक्षा तथा अभिभावकों से विचार विमर्श करते हुए, सभी स्कूलों में वर्ग 9 नौवीं से लेकर वर्ग 12 बारहवीं तक कि पढ़ाई ऑफ लाइन चलाने के लिए अपनी सहमति दी है। pic.twitter.com/duqSszw7m4 — Jagarnath Mahto (@Jagarnathji_mla) August 2, 2021

Tamil Nadu is also gearing up to resume physical classes for students from Classes 9 to 12 from September 1. The state will also allow the re-opening of medical colleges from August 16. The Chief Minister said, "Considering the opinion of various sections, it has been proposed to re-start schools for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 with 50 percent of students from September 1 in adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedure." Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said schools may reopen from September 1, 2021. The minister on August 6 shared a notification that mentioned that schools may reopen in September.