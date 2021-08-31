Schools Reopening From September 1 In These States, Check Guidelines To Follow

Schools Reopening Update: Few States will reopen their schools from Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Some of those states have even said that even if offline classes are going to begin, schools will continue online classes too. It will be left upon students as well as guardians if they want to continue with online classes or want to opt for offline classes.

Schools reopening date has been announced after analyzing the decline in the number of Covid cases. The schools are being reopened especially for senior students. Staggered timings, physical distancing, consent from parents are among measures introduced by states to ensure health and safety of students, teachers and other staff members.

Tamil Nadu School Reopen Date 2021

Tamil Nadu schools will be reopened from Wednesday, September 1 for Classes 9 to 12. However, 50 percent attendance will have to be maintained. The state government has also issued SOP for reopening schools in state. As per the SOP, schools will function for six days a week. It has also been announced that the classes and sections will be split into batches of up to 20 students. In other words, not more than 20 students are allowed to sit in one room. The SOP also considered the issue of availability of rooms, therefore it said that if no additional rooms are available, then schools should convey to students that they will have to come to school on a rotational basis on alternate days. The state government has also told schools to continue with online or distance learning for those students who do not wish to join offline classes.

Delhi Schools reopening from September 1

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, also known as DDMA has issued guidelines for reopening schools in Delhi. The guidelines have been issued on Monday, August 30, 2021. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced last week that schools and educational institutions can resume physical classes in a phased manner from September 1, 2021. The latest DDMA guidelines say that a maximum of 50 percent of students per classroom will be called depending upon capacity. It also said that the timetable should be prepared as per the occupancy limit of classrooms.

As per the recent update, all government and private schools will open for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, 2021. Coaching centers have also be allowed to start classes for students of 9 to 12 standards. However, no decision has been taken on reopening junior classes. DDMA said, "The educational institutions must follow the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms as specified by the government."

Rajasthan School Reopening News

The Rajasthan government will also reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from September 1, 2021. Along with schools, universities, colleges and coaching institutes will also be reopened. The classes will be conducted in sessions and 50 percent of students will be allowed to attend classes. The government has not announced anything related to the reopening of primary schools.

UP and MP School Reopening update

Uttar Pradesh government had already given orders to open schools for classes 9 to 12. As per the recent order, schools will be reopened for classes 1 to 5 too. "The order has been issued to open schools for students of classes 6-8 from September 23 and for classes 1-5 from September 1," a senior government official had said.

Following the order of reopening schools for classes 9 to 12, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to open schools for Classes 6 to 12 too. However, it is mandatory for students to bring consent from their parents. School management and parents will have to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.