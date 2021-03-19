SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Results 2021 Released On Sebi.gov.in, Check Merit List Here

SEBI Grade 2 Result: The Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has declared its Grade A Phase 2 result. The SEBI Grade A result was declared on March 18 for Officer Grade A on the board’s official website sebi.gov.in. The exam for Phase II for General Stream, Legal Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream was held on February 27 in online mode. Learn more details about the SEBI Grade A result.

Direct link to download SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Result

How to download the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 result?

Visit the official website, sebi.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates will find a ‘Careers’ link.

In the ‘Careers’ link head to the ‘Result’ section

You will find a link that reads, “SEBI Grade A Recruitment Exercise 2020 - Results of Phase II.”

Key in your credentials on the next page and hit submit.

Finally, the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 result will be on your screen.

It is advisable that candidates download the result and keep a print out for future reference.

More about the SEBI Exam

The SEBI Grade A recruitment exam 2020 was held online on February 27, 2021. The posts that will be filled in this recruitment drive include General Stream, Legal Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. According to a report on SEBI’s official website, a total of 15, 222 out of 64408 candidates cleared the first phase of the exam and appeared for its second phase of the exam. SEBI Grade- A Phase 2 exam comprised of two papers, each carrying 100 marks.

Paper-1 comprised of Essay – 30 Marks, Precis Writing – 30 Marks & Comprehension – 40 Marks. Paper -2 comprised of 50 multiple choice questions related to the specialized subject related to the respective stream. Candidates who have cleared the phase 2 exam are eligible to appear for the final round i.e., the interview round. "Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology was held separately on March 14, 2021.

More about SEBI

The information on its official website reveals that the Securities and Exchange Board of India was established on April 12, 1992. It was established in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992. The board’s preamble describes the basic functions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India as "...to protect the interests of investors in securities and to promote the development of, and to regulate the securities market and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."