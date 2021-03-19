Last Updated:

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Results 2021 Released On Sebi.gov.in, Check Merit List Here

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Results 2021: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has released the Grade A phaee-2 results at sebi.gov.in. Check merit list here.

Written By
Disha Kandpal
sebi grade a

SEBI Grade 2 Result: The Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has declared its Grade A Phase 2 result. The SEBI Grade A result was declared on March 18 for Officer Grade A on the board’s official website sebi.gov.in. The exam for  Phase II for General Stream, Legal Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream was held on February 27 in online mode. Learn more details about the SEBI Grade A result. 

READ | BPSC project manager prelims exam postponed, check new exam date here

Direct link to download SEBI Grade A Phase-2 Result

SEBI Grade A Result

How to download the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 result?

  • Visit the official website, sebi.gov.in
  • On the homepage, candidates will find a ‘Careers’ link.
  • In the ‘Careers’ link head to the ‘Result’ section
  • You will find a link that reads, “SEBI Grade A Recruitment Exercise 2020 - Results of Phase II.”
  • Key in your credentials on the next page and hit submit.
  • Finally, the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 result will be on your screen.
  • It is advisable that candidates download the result and keep a print out for future reference.

More about the SEBI Exam

The SEBI Grade A recruitment exam 2020 was held online on February 27, 2021. The posts that will be filled in this recruitment drive include General Stream, Legal Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream. According to a report on SEBI’s official website, a total of 15, 222 out of 64408 candidates cleared the first phase of the exam and appeared for its second phase of the exam. SEBI Grade- A Phase 2 exam comprised of two papers, each carrying 100 marks.

READ | Bihar Board DElEd 2021 Exam Date: BSEB DElEd Special Exam 2020 schedule released

Paper-1 comprised of Essay – 30 Marks, Precis Writing – 30 Marks & Comprehension – 40 Marks. Paper -2 comprised of 50 multiple choice questions related to the specialized subject related to the respective stream. Candidates who have cleared the phase 2 exam are eligible to appear for the final round i.e., the interview round. "Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology was held separately on March 14, 2021.

READ | UKPSC Mains Exam Details: Exam schedule reveals when the mains exam will be conducted

More about SEBI

The information on its official website reveals that the Securities and Exchange Board of India was established on April 12, 1992. It was established in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992. The board’s preamble describes the basic functions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India as "...to protect the interests of investors in securities and to promote the development of, and to regulate the securities market and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."

READ | SSC CHSL exam date rescheduled to May 21 and 22 along with other examinations

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND