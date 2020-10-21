SEBI Grade A Exam: Revised Exam Date Released at www.sebi.gov.in

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has recently released the revised schedule for SEBI Grade A Exam on its official websites. Candidates, who have previously registered for SEBI Grade A Exam can check SEBI Grade A revised exam date online at www.sebi.gov.in. Here are further details about SEBI Grade A recruitment that you must check out right away. Read on:

SEBI Grade A revised exam date out online at www.sebi.gov.in

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) released the SEBI Grade A revised exam date online on October 20, 2020, Tuesday. Candidates who had earlier registered for SEBI Grade A Exam can check SEBI Grade A revised exam date on its official website at www.sebi.gov.in. As per the SEBI Grade A notification, the SEBI Grade A revised exam date for Phase I exam is January 17, 2021. Meanwhile, the SEBI Grade A revised exam date for Phase II exam is February 27, 2021.

SEBI Grade A recruitment notification

The SEBI Grade A notification has also added some modifications to the details about SEBI Grade A Exam. Candidates can check them below:

2 vacancies shown as reserved for “Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness” may be read as reserved for “Autism/ intellectual disability/ specific learning disability/mental illness/multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf-blindness” under the column “PwBD” category w.r.t General Stream. Paper 2 of Phase II examination for Information Technology Stream shall be Coding test. The maximum marks, cut-off and weightage for Paper 2 of Phase II for Information Technology Stream shall be same as applicable for other streams which are mentioned in the advertisement dated March 07, 2020.

SEBI Grade A 2020 Syllabus

According to the SEBI Grade A notification, the SEBI Grade A 2020 Syllabus for Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream involves three different topics. While Algorithms and Data Structure are of 40 marks each, String Manipulation has 20 scores. Further, the selection procedure consists of three stages. The Phase I will have online screening examination for two papers of 100 marks each. Phase II will have two exams of 100 marks each. The final stage or Phase III will be the interview round.

